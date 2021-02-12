Source: Zim highway robber jailed in SA – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY REX MPHISA

A ZIMBABWEAN has been jailed for life in South Africa over his involvement in a spate of violent robberies in the precincts of Musina along the N1 highway leading to Beitbridge Border Post.

Tarusenga Thomas Chunga (41) was condemned to prison after a Musina Regional Court in the Vhembe District convicted him on charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

He was also sentenced to another six months for violating a section of the Immigration Act in that country.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Chunga and his accomplices, who are still at large, had unleashed a reign of terror along the N1 between 2015 and 2017.

“He was arrested in 2017 in Mahwelereng area under the Waterberg district following a lengthy investigation by our detectives.

“Since then, he has been in remand prison and he failed to secure bail on numerous occasions until his conviction and sentencing on Wednesday,” Ngoepe said.