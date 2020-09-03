IMPOSES ONEROUS BAIL CONDITIONS

Source: Zim judges end Chin’ono and Ngarivhume’s month-long incarceration – The Zimbabwean

TWO High Court Judges on Wednesday 2 September 2020 ended the lengthy

detention of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform

Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who had been languishing in

prison for more than one month after they were arrested in July for

allegedly inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson

Mnangagwa’s administration.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume had spent more than one month while detained

at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after they were arrested by

Zimbabwe Republic Police members on Monday 20 July 2020 and charged

with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote

public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section

187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read

with section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act.

The award-winning freelance journalist and the opposition political

party leader were also charged with incitement to commit public

violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Chin’ono and Ngarivhume incited people to

revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration during

some anti-government protests called for on 31 July 2020.

On three occasions, Magistrate Ngoni Nduna and Magistrate Trynos

Utahwashe together with High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi

denied Chin’ono and Ngarivhume bail after they petitioned the courts

to be set free.

But on Wednesday 2 September 2020 Justice Siyabona Musithu ordered the

release of Ngarivhume from prison after granting him RTGS$50 000 bail

and imposing some stringent conditions which include banning him from

posting messages on his Twitter handle @jngarivhume pending the

finalisation of his matter and to report three times every week on

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at a local police station until his

matter is finalised.

Ngarivhume was also ordered to surrender his passport with the Clerk

of Court at Harare Magistrates Court and to continue residing at his

given residential address until his matter is finalised.

In arriving at the decision to set free Ngarivhume, Justice Musithu

faulted Magistrate Utahwashe for erring and misdirecting himself on 21

August 2020 in refusing to release the opposition politician on bail

as there was a change in circumstances from the time he appeared for

his initial bail hearing on 22 July 2020.

The Judge ruled that the state had failed to adduce evidence

supporting its opposition to the release of Ngarivhume on bail on the

basis that there was a formation called #31 July Movement which

intended to carry out nationwide protests beyond 31 July 2020.

Justice Chitapi also set free Chin’ono on RTGS$10 000 bail and

similarly imposed some stringent conditions such as restricting the

freelance journalist from posting on his Twitter handle namely

@daddyhope or create any Twitter account for the use of inciting the

holding of mass demonstrations for whatever purpose until his case is

finalised.

Justice Chitapi, who ruled that Magistrate Nduna misdirected himself

when he denied Chin’ono bail on 24 August 2020 after initially

dismissing his first freedom bid on 24 July 2020, ordered the

freelance journalist to report at a local police station two times

every week on Mondays and Fridays, surrender title deeds to his

residential property, continue residing at his given residential

address and to surrender his passport with Clerk of Court at Harare

Magistrates Court.