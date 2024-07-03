Source: Zim makes progress in Aids, malaria fight –Newsday Zimbabwe

Information minister Jenfan Muswere

ZIMBABWE has made progress in responding to the HIV pandemic over the years, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) also removing the country from the list of high-tuberculosis risk places, Cabinet has said.

Speaking during post-Cabinet briefing last night, Information minister Jenfan Muswere said the national malaria incidence had declined by 70% in the last three years, from 32 cases per 1 000 population in 2020 to nine cases per 1 000 in 2022.

Muswere also said the life expectancy at birth for females increased from 66,5 years to 68 years, while life expectancy at birth for males remained at 61 years.

“In 2021, the proportion of people living with HIV who were put on antiretroviral therapy was 98%. The Aids mortality rate continues to decline,” Muswere said.

“WHO removed Zimbabwe from the list of 30 high-tuberculosis burden countries in recognition of its success in reducing the burden of TB disease in recent years.

“Similarly, the national malaria incidence has seen a steep decline of 70% in the last three years, from 32 cases per 1 000 population in 2020 to nine cases per 1 000 in 2022.”

Turning to the drought situation, Muswere said grain distribution, under the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy and Urban Transfer Programme, increased from June 20.

“A cumulative total of 51 415,02 metric tonnes of grain had been distributed by June 25, 2024.

“Distribution was as follows: a) Manicaland 7 780,64 metric tonnes (mt); b) Mashonaland Central 5 891,09mt; c) Mashonaland East 5 214,06mt; d) Mashonaland West 6 428,17mt; e) Masvingo 10 243,25mt; f) Matabeleland North 3 241,13mt; g) Matabeleland South 4 803,48mt; and h) Midlands 7 845,30mt.”

Added Muswere: “The second quarter of 2024 was largely characterised by stability in the prices and availability of basic commodities across all provinces, both in ZiG and US dollar terms.

“The ZiG currency slightly appreciated in value by 0,51% against the US$ during the period under review, with the tight monetary stance that has been maintained having resulted in exchange rate stability, which has translated to the stability of prices of basic commodities on the market.”

He said the prices of most basic commodities in the formal sector “are gradually converging with prices in the informal market”, and the prices of some basic commodities, such as cooking oil and mealie-meal decreased, “in response to the measures put in place to deal with price increases” witnessed during the first quarter of 2024.

“There is improved ZiG uptake in the market, with transactions on point-of-sale swipe machines seen to be dominant in major formal retail outlets,” Muswere said.

“Most outlets have pegged their products in ZiG, while some few still display prices in United States dollars, although the prices are payable in both currencies.

“In most retail shops, 80% of the formal retailers’ transactions are currently in ZiG, while 20% are in United States dollars.”