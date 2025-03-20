Source: Zim needs more dams to beat droughts -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has been urged to accelerate the construction of dams and water storage facilities to combat the growing threat of climate change and ensure food security.

Senator Robson Mavenyengwa said this in a motion on the construction of dams and water storage facilities.

He said government should expedite the construction of additional dams and water storage facilities as a national climate adaptation strategy to mitigate the adverse effects of drought.

“Accelerate the establishment and modernisation of irrigation schemes to ensure the stability of food production and conduct a nationwide assessment,” Mavenyengwa said.

“Government should identify and allocate sufficient land for large-scale irrigation to boost national food security; strengthen policies that promote climate-smart agriculture, including the adoption of advanced irrigation technologies, water efficient farming methods and renewable energy solutions for agricultural sustainability; and ensure increased budgetary allocation and investment in agricultural infrastructure.”

Mavenyengwa said Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector was increasingly being threatened by erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts and other climate-induced shocks.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we shift from reliance on rain-fed agriculture to climate-resilient farming practices through large-scale irrigation and water harvesting infrastructure,” he said.

“Modernising irrigation systems and improving water management will stabilise agricultural output, ensuring year-round food production.”

Zimbabwe is emerging from the El Niño-induced drought that left millions of citizens in need of food aid.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last April declared the drought a national disaster.

Mavenyengwa said existing dam projects should be expedited and new sites identified for future development to beat climate change-induced droughts.

“This will not only cushion Zimbabwe against drought-induced food shortages but will also support government’s thrust towards achieving food self-sufficiency,” he said.

“The government must also expedite the full operationalisation of Tugwi-Mukosi by ensuring the development of irrigation infrastructure around the dam, enabling thousands of hectares of farmland to benefit from its vast water resources.”