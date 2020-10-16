MBARE Magistrate Shelly Zvenyika on Thursday 15 October 2020 acquitted 11 nurses who had been on trial after they were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in July and charged with contravening some national lockdown regulations during a protest over poor salaries and working conditions.

Source: Zim nurses acquitted over work boycott protest – The Zimbabwean

Magistrate Zvenyika acquitted the 11 nurses at the close of the

prosecution case after their lawyers Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Rudo

Bere of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights applied for them to be

discharged arguing that the nurses had not committed an offence

warranting them to be prosecuted.

The 11 nurses namely Ndadyei Gudza, Raikai Chibharo, Moses Sigauke,

Michelle Magonye, Kumbirai Maiswa, Trish Chireka, Nyasha Kapesi,

Evermay Chikoka, Lucas Sharara, Samson Gurupira and Laiza Magwizi,

whose trial commenced on Tuesday 29 September 2020, were arrested on

Monday 6 July 2020 and charged with participating or convening a

gathering knowing that such a gathering is prohibited in terms of

section 5(3)(a) of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 Public Health

(COVID 19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment Regulations) National

Lockdown) Order, 2020.

During trial, prosecutors told Magistrate Zvenyika that the nurses

contravened national lockdown regulations when they allegedly gathered

at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare on Monday 6 July 2020 for a

feedback meeting convened over a litany of grievances against

government which is their employer.

The nurses who are employed at various medical centres including

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Chitungwiza Central Hospital and

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital were accused of being part of about 100

people who gathered at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital intending to

stage a demonstration and proceeded to sing protest songs and waved

some placards in contravention of national lockdown regulations.

Sigauke, who is one of the nurses acquitted on Thursday 15 October

2020 returns to court on Monday 26 October 2020 for commencement of

his trial on a charge of incitement as defined in section 187 of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, after he allegedly

recorded a video while in police detention on Monday 6 July 2020 at

Mbare Police Station and posted it on Facebook encouraging other

nurses to come and join the detained nurses in demonstrating at Mbare

Police Station.

The state alleged that Sigauke posted a message on Facebook which

reads; “Ngatingouya tizadze camp tese tiite demo yedu tiri mu camp.

Handiti ndimo munonzi muri illegal,” which if loosely translated

means; “Let’s all gather at the police station and stage our

demonstration.”

By posting such a message, prosecutors charged that Sigauke had

incited nurses to gather at Mbare Police Station and demonstrate and

cause violence.