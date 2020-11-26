Source: Zim ranks high in governance | The Herald

Herald Reporter

THE highly-respected Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) has ranked Zimbabwe among countries with the most improved governance system in Africa in a 10-year survey.

The IIAG assesses governance performance in 54 African countries over the latest available 10-year period, providing a framework and dashboard to assess the delivery of public goods and services and public policy outcomes in Africa.

Founded by Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim, the IIAG constitutes the most comprehensive dataset measuring African governance, providing specific scores and trends at African continental, regional, and national level, on a whole spectrum of thematic governance dimensions, from security to justice to rights and economic opportunity to health.

And according to its latest report Zimbabwe, which is undergoing rapid transformation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is ranked 33rd with a percentage score of 46 percent, +7,4 improvement during the 2010 to 2019, it is among the five most improved African countries over the past decade.

Zimbabwe recorded improvements in the categories of Human Development, Foundations for Economic Development and Security and Rule of Law.

Thus, according to the IIAG, Zimbabwe is the most improved country over the decade in the category of Foundations for Economic Development, with an increase of +19,5 between 2010 and 2019.

The section zeroes in on public administration, business environment, infrastructure and the rural sector with Zimbabwe scoring a 47,2 percent increment in the category.