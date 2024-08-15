Source: ‘Zim ready to host Sadc’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

Information minister Jenfan Muswere

GOVERNMENT yesterday assured the nation that all Sadc members States will attend the Heads of State and Government Summit on Saturday.

This was revealed during the 25th post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare by Information minister Jenfan Muswere.

There were fears that following a diplomatic row between Zimbabwe and Zambia, the neighbouring country might snub the summit being held in the country.

Zambia wants the African Union and Sadc to intervene in its diplomatic row with Zimbabwe following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “unwarranted attacks” on the neighbouring country’s sovereignty.

However, Muswere allayed the snub fears yesterday saying all countries would participate, adding that government was ready to host the summit.

“Pertaining to the summit proceedings, the executive Sadc secretary arrived in the country on August 6, 2024 and senior officials meetings commenced on August 8, with Zimbabwe assuming the chairmanship from the outgoing chair Angola. All Sadc countries will participate and government is ready to host the summit,” he said

“Medical facilities have been set up at Parliament and more clinics will be opened with equipped ambulances and fire tenders properly positioned to ferry patients.

“The hoisting of flags on light poles is complete, with most areas along the Airport Road and central business district done. Flag hoisting was achieved on Nemakonde Way and Seke Road.”

Muswere said the City of Harare was seized with the installation of traffic lights at intersections and streetlights along major roads.

The government also assured the nation that there will be uninterrupted power supply at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Muswere added that there was a memorandum of understanding between Zimbabwe and Sadc member States on the establishment of an International Fisheries Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Co-ordination Centre.