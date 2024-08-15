Source: UN flags Zim over crackdown on activists –Newsday Zimbabwe

United Nations

PRESSURE is mounting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the United Nations (UN) Human Rights have raised concern over the worrying trend of suppression of civil space, arrest of opposition members and threats to dissenting voices ahead of the Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit set for Saturday in Mt Hampden.

This comes after the government has gone on a spree of crushing dissenting voices amid fears of protests during the Sadc summit, with over 100 people in arbitrary detention.

UN Human Rights called on the government to immediately release those arrested for simply practising their constitutional rights.

“We are concerned by reports of arrests, harassment and intimidation of human rights defenders and political activists in the lead up to the @SADC_News summit. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and protection of civic space,” UN Human Rights posted on X.