‘Zim ready to play its part on SDGs’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are a practical indication of our universal commitment to end poverty, protect our planet and guarantee peace and prosperity for all by 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to playing a crucial role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are facing significant challenges.

Adopted by the United Nations (UN) in 2015, SDGs seek to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all by 2030.

They are also known as global goals.

In his virtual remarks on the occasion of the Summit of the Future Global Call in Harare yesterday, the President said there was need for greater political will to ensure timeous action and attainment of global goals.

The Summit for the Future Action Days will run from September 21 to 22, while the Summit of the Future, which will produce an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented Pact for the Future, will be held on September 22 and September 23 in New York.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are a practical indication of our universal commitment to end poverty, protect our planet and guarantee peace and prosperity for all by 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Yet, with less than six years remaining, the realisation of this vision is under significant threat. Gaps between our commitment and action are glaring, hence greater political will is essential to break inertia to the implementation of the numerous agreements we have signed.

“The Summit for the Future and Pact must, therefore, come up with concrete strategies and timelines to meet our shared aspirations and goals”.

He said the world could not continue to pay lip service to new challenges, particularly climate change, affecting the most vulnerable societies.

As such, Zimbabwe was looking forward to a summit that would boost the implementation of existing commitments and proffer solutions to existing challenges.

“To ensure sustained development, climate financing must be supported, especially by International Financial Institutions and Multilateral Development Banks.

“Activities to realise poverty reduction, promote peace and stability as well as gender equality, must be accelerated in line with the spirit and letter of the United Nations Charter.

“Matters relating to the Global Digital Compact, which address digital access, equality and global internet governance, should be given due attention,” said the President.

“Equally, the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in the socio-economic and technological development matrix requires robust frameworks for the safe deployment of technology in addressing the challenges and opportunities of our time”.

The restoration of trust across all multilateral platforms and the removal of unilateral coercive measures, said President Mnangagwa, had become an urgent imperative.

Reforms of the Security Council and international financial architecture also remained a priority.

“The New Agenda for Peace must see our countries manage competition and find pragmatic solutions to global problems.

“Zimbabwe stands ready to play its part so that the outcomes of this Summit bring the world back on track, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Let us seize the moment to renew our collective resolve to work together in unity and solidarity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba for hosting the Summit of the Future Global Call live event yesterday.

“I am honoured to join this esteemed gathering as we chart a path towards a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future. I extend my profound appreciation to His Excellency, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and His Excellency, President Nangolo Mbumba for hosting this Summit for the Future.

“We look forward with great expectation to the adoption of the Pact of the Future at this Summit,” said the President.

He then commended UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the initiative saying it was an opportunity for nations to demonstrate their commitment to collective action.

“I congratulate the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for this visionary initiative which presents us with the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to multilateralism and collective action as the panacea to present and future challenges.

“We must seize this opportunity to reinvigorate global action by recalibrating the frameworks of multilateralism so that they are fit for the future,” said President Mnangagwa.