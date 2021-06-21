Source: Zim records 259 699 migrant returnees since COVID-19 outbreak – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

ZIMBABWE has to date received 259 699 returnee migrants after they were deported or lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in a statement yesterday.

“In May, there were approximately 22 764 observed entries at the key points of entry,” said IOM spokesperson Fadzayi Nyamande Pangeti.

“IOM supported the convening of a migration cross-border co-ordination meeting between Zimbabwean and Zambian local and national border management stakeholders.

“IOM distributed gazebos, tables and chairs, sanitisers, liquid hand washing soap, and thermometers in Beitbridge and handed over a 5 000-litre water tank, which was installed at Mashavira Bulk Market.”

The organisation said it also scaled up co-ordinated protection, promotion, and enforcement of human rights in the country.

“Under the referral pathway system of the human rights project, IOM and partners assisted 7 947 individuals with emergency assistance in the form of advocacy and appeal, legal representation and mental health, psychosocial and medical support,” IOM said.

“In May, there were approximately 22 764 observed entries. The five main destination districts were Beitbridge (31%), Harare (23%), Hurungwe (21%), Chipinge (7%) and Masvingo (6%). IOM provided psychosocial support to 540 individuals.”

They said they also partnered with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry and the International Institute for Development Facilitation to conduct in-depth investigations in Nyanga on the rise in early marriages and school dropouts in the district.