Source: Zim records 3 more Covid -19’s deaths | The Herald

Mirriam Madiye

Features writer

Zimbabwe recorded three new Covid -19 deaths as at May 13.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country recorded 38 491 confirmed cases, 1 582 deaths and 36 286 recoveries as at May 13.

The 3 deaths are from Harare, Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces respectively.

There are 25 new Covid-19 cases.

A total of 2 461 Covid -19 tests were conducted as at the same date.

According to the Ministry, as of 13 May 2021, a total of 10 078 people received their first vaccine doses bringing a total of 559 875 people being vaccinated with the first dose vaccine.

So far 11 577 people have received their second dose bringing the total to 192 145.

Harare province continues to dominate the country’s provincial list with 13 143 cumulative cases and 612 deaths.

The national recovery rate now stands at 94, 3 percent.