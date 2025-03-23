Source: Zim takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters | The Sunday Mail

Mr Munamati

Theseus Shambare

ZIMBABWE has acquired 800 units of advanced farm equipment from Belarus, including over 700 tractors, in a move set to further revolutionise the farming sector.

The full set of cutting-edge equipment, which will be received in batches during the course of the year, consists of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters and 30 grain carriers.

Farmers accessing the facility will receive heavy-duty tractors, including the 81, 107, 130 and 155 horsepower models.

The Government is buying the tractors from Belarus to resell to farmers under flexible financing terms, including a three-year repayment period with no collateral and an interest rate of just 7,5 percent per annum.

The tractors are available to individual farmers, registered agribusinesses and members of farming cooperatives and irrigation schemes.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati said: “While the current fleet of mechanisation equipment contributed immensely as our summer cropping enabler, we are expecting more equipment from Belarus in 2025. We are talking of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters and 30 grain carriers.”

Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation and Farm Infrastructure Development deputy director Engineer Harrison Basikoro said the equipment will cut working hours while boosting productivity.

“Each combine harvester can do at least 10 hectares per day. Our harvesting capacity for the 2024/2025 summer cropping will be roughly around 4 000 hectares per day minimum,” he said.

Since 2019, Zimbabwe has received 2 000 high-tech tractors, 80 combine harvesters and other agricultural equipment under Phases 1 and 2 of the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility.

Currently, the country’s fleet has 15 308 tractors, 9 230 disc harrows, 11 212 ploughs and 313 combine harvesters. The available tractors have tilled 2,8 million hectares of land as of February 6, 2025.

To ensure proper maintenance of the equipment, Belarus, in agreement with Zimbabwe, has since established BiSON Agro Machinery in Harare to provide after-sales services.

The company’s marketing director, Mr Andrei Kloeinov, assured farmers of professional after-sales support.

“It would not be economically sound to supply these machines, only for them to be discarded after a breakdown due to lack of servicing and genuine parts.

“Like any mechanical equipment, tractors and combine harvesters require regular maintenance, repairs and part replacements, and that is precisely what we are prepared to provide to local farmers,” Mr Kloeinov told The Sunday Mail.

BiSON Agro Machinery is also involved in knowledge and expertise exchange, with Belarusian engineers providing training to local engineers on how to repair, maintain and operate the machinery.

Interested farmers must meet specific criteria, including having a bank account, a cover letter, security of tenure documents, a detailed project proposal and payment plan.

Bumper harvest likely in 2025

The boost in farm equipment comes at a crucial time, as ARDAS reports that the majority (65 percent) of the maize crop is in good condition and has reached the reproductive stage.

“Building on what was indicated in our First Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report, the situation still points to a bumper harvest.

“Early planted maize, representing 15 percent of the total crop, has progressed to the soft-dough to hard-dough stages.

“The remaining 20 percent of the maize crop is also developing well, having reached the reproductive stage,” he said.

Tobacco farmers, Mr Munamati said, are also making significant strides, with reaping and curing of irrigated tobacco underway and marketing already in progress.

“Most traditional grain crops are also reported to be in good condition. To ensure a successful harvest, farmers are being urged to prioritise weed control and actively scout for pests, particularly the destructive fall armyworm and African armyworm,” he said.

Immediate control measures, he said, need to be taken to prevent significant crop losses, and farmers are reminded to continue scouting after spraying and to vary pesticide use.

“Water harvesting and moisture conservation practices are also recommended, and preparations are underway for the winter cropping season.”