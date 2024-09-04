Source: Zim targets 60 000MT of fish exports by 2026 –Newsday Zimbabwe

fish farming

LANDS, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy minister David Marapira says the ministry has ramped up aquaculture activities in rural communities as part of a wider plan to increase fish exports to over 60 000 metric tonnes (MT) per year by 2026.

Marapira said the strategy was focused at boosting local economies, alleviating poverty and contributing to national export targets.

“Government is on a move to capacitate 35 000 rural community business centres with at least two fish ponds per centre across the country,” he said in an interview.

“This will enable each centre to accommodate at least 4 000 fingerlings. We are targeting to produce more than 60 000 tonnes per annum by 2026.

“Aquaculture capacitation will go a long way in creating employment to curb poverty in the country. The expansion of aquaculture in rural areas is expected to create employment opportunities, reduce poverty and improve food security by enhancing access to affordable protein sources.”

Zimbabwe Fisheries Association chairperson Garikai Munatsirei acknowledged the sector’s progress, but highlighted some challenges.

He said the exclusion of bream from the value-added tax removal on beef products had made it more costly for locals who depend on it for protein.

“Going into August and September, when farmers will be stocking their ponds, this issue will affect many farmers when it comes to decision-making. We want to urge government to look into the matter,” Munatsirei said.

Zimbabwe Young Farmers Trust president Josphat Tanga urged the ministry to partner young farmers in promoting aquaculture.

According to the Zimbabwe Fish Producers Association, the country’s aquaculture sector can produce 20 000 tonnes of fish, creating 10 000 direct jobs and another 10 000 indirectly.

Currently, Zimbabwe is producing approximately 10 000 tonnes of fish per year in a number of small dams.

If all the dams are fully utilised, the country has potential to increase fish production to almost 1,5 million tonnes per year, according to experts.