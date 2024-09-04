Source: Insurance cover: PWDs bemoans exclusion –Newsday Zimbabwe

SIBUSIWE Kavimbanemoyo (56) of Echo village, Nyamakate, Hurungwe, is a victim of insurance cover exclusion.

She is the Hurungwe North Widows Association chairperson and a communal farmer.

‘‘I am disabled, I lost a hand a longtime ago and I never had the chance to secure insurance cover as a farmer. I am not aware of any benefits of being insured,” revealed Kavimbanemoyo.

Her plight of insurance exclusion has become part of the daily challenges affecting hundreds of people with disabilities (PWDs) countrywide in their quest for insurance inclusion as part of social security.

The majority of PWDs do not know much about insurance and how they can benefit from premiums of crop cover against natural disasters like hailstorms and fires, among others.

Lack of information that remains a powerful tool in life has not only affected those in marginalised communities but had negative effects on the PWD community.

Failure to access financial services fuels exclusion for the group.

Ambassador at African Union Disability Council Nyasha Nhau said the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the National Disability Policy spoke about ensuring equal opportunities for PWDs.

Deaf Women Included director Agnes Chindimba said PWDs face stigma leading to limited coverage or higher premiums.

‘‘There is a lack of data and understanding from most insurers that do not fully comprehend the needs and risks associated with disabilities, making it difficult to develop suitable products,’’ said Chindimba.

She added that while the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) guidelines promote inclusive insurance, a more comprehensive regulatory framework was needed to ensure enforcement and industry-wide adoption.

‘‘Insurers may not have adequate distribution channels to reach people with disabilities, particularly in rural areas,’’ Chindimba said.

However, she added that the regulatory framework and Ipec guidelines promoting inclusive insurance must be implemented.

‘‘We need a robust and comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure enforcement and industry-wide adoption. Some insurers may not have adequate distribution channels to reach people with disabilities, particularly in rural areas. Some insurers may not have efficient claims processing systems, leading to delays or denial of claims for people with disabilities,’’ she added.

Deaf Women Included programmes manager, Precious Chakuma, noted that premiums may be beyond the reach of many PWDs.

“PWD face higher living expenses and insurance products and services may not be accessible to people with disabilities due to physical or communication barriers,” Chakuma said.

Ipec public relations manager Lloyd Gumbo said his organisation regulated the insurance and pensions industry with the objective of developing the sector for the protection of insurance policyholders and pension fund members’ interests.

Insurance expert, Sly Mudekunye, said there was agriculture insurance that covered everyone including farmers with disabilities.

‘‘Zimbabwe population consists of small-scale farmers (70%), producing over 70% of the country’s cereals. The farmers often have limited disposable income, so we must develop policies, Bills and frameworks specifically aimed at protecting PWDs.

‘‘While Zimbabwe has several relevant policies, such as the National Disability Policy (2021), the Persons with Disabilities Bill (2023) the Social Welfare Assistance Act (Chapter 17:06) and the Mental Health Act (Chapter 15:12), most of these are not agro-specific. ‘‘Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture and insurers, in collaboration with Ipec, should work together to formulate agro-insurance policies that are inclusive of PWDs,” Mudekunye said.

‘‘Ideally, disability is not an exclusion for basic policies on the market.”

Mudekunye added: ‘‘However, providing relevant information and education on the type of policies available is important. The assumption of exclusion can be based on a lack of knowledge. Specific efforts to educate and inform is important. Also possibly an issue of access to relevant information through various associations may be of help for example in Brail and other languages.”

According to Hannah Kuper et al (2022), at least 7% of the population has disabilities in Zimbabwe and people with disabilities face greater challenges in accessing healthcare services and experience worse health outcomes.

Mudekunye noted that there is no regulatory framework supporting the National Disability Policy that mandates insurers to focus on the disabled community.

‘‘The policy only mentions that persons with disabilities should not be discriminated against in health, life and funeral insurance programme,” Mudekunye said.

He added that the majority of marketing budgets were allocated to conventional insurance covers perceived to be of high risk and led to concerns about higher claims costs.

He called for increased awareness on every initiative launched by the government and private sector (including insurers, banks) to ensure PWDs are informed and can take advantage of such opportunities.

‘‘Many of the existing policies are not widely known in Zimbabwe so awareness must be increased through community engagements and collaboration with government district offices, chiefs, village heads, village chairpersons, non-governmental organisations, parastatals like ARDA [Agricultural and Rural Development Authority] and politicians, among others.

“A combination of digitalisation and traditional brick-and-mortar facilities (healthcare, agriculture, and insurance offices) is necessary to ensure PWDs have access to the services they need,’’ he added.

Ronnie Bare, finance director at Unique Empowering Company, a company which offers advisory services to micro, small to medium enterprises, noted that PWDs in the farming sector face challenges in convincing insurance companies to cover them especially when the insurer sees their disability as affecting their production of crops in terms of supervision, among others.

‘‘Generally, disabled people are considered second class. Paying a visit to any insurance company, chances are that company has no special lift for wheelchairs let alone a dedicated desk. The only way to address their plight is through awareness campaigns to them so that they understand the role and importance of insurance and how it works.

‘‘Insurance companies must do similar campaigns educating them about the rights of the disabled. I feel they should get special rates,” Bare said.

“Therefore, by understanding these challenges, the insurance sector can begin to address the gaps in inclusivity and accessibility, develop more inclusive insurance products and services that meet the unique needs of all individuals given that stigma and discrimination are rampant.”

For Kavimbanemoyo such challenges need to be addressed before she can be assisted.

Today, she feels excluded due to her disability.