Source: Zim tightens screws on returnees from SA – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe consul in South Africa, Melody Chaurura, has announced that only five buses will be cleared daily to transport Zimbabwean returnees from the neighbouring country.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Chaurura said this in response to reports that there was chaos at the country’s ports of entry with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials refusing to clear buses ferrying returnees.

She said all buses to be cleared should have a clearance certificate from the consulate to avoid being denied entry into Zimbabwe.

“All buses involved in the repatriation of Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa are with immediate effect required to obtain travel clearance from the consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg two days before the intended departure date,” she said in a notice.

“This applies to all except for those travelling from Cape provinces who should approach the Zimbabwe consulate in Cape Town for clearance. To avoid congestion at the port of entry, a minimum of five buses will be cleared to travel per day.”

Passengers and bus crew are required to have a COVID-19-free certificate obtained within 48 hours, the notice added. Millions of Zimbabweans are domiciled in South Africa, legally and illegally, in search for a better life due to the deteriorating economic conditions in the country.