Source: Zim to host UNWTO media workshop -Newsday Zimbabwe

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is set to host the Communication, Media and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe in November as the country continues to attract international conferences.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Winnie Muchanyuka and UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili signed a hosting agreement for the upcoming workshop on the sidelines of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa last week.

In a statement, deputy director for communications and advocacy in the Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry ministry, Norah Takaindisa said the media play a crucial role to play in putting emerging destinations on the global tourism map while helping to boost economies.

“The relationship between tourism and the media is vital and complex. Tourism is highly dependent on media reporting because the vast majority of travel decisions are made by people who have never seen the destination first-hand for themselves,” she said.

“The tourism industry is a vast and complex ecosystem that heavily relies on effective communication to thrive. With the rise of social media, instant messaging applications and digital marketing, communication have become even more critical than ever before.”

Secretary for the ministry Raphael Faranisi and the chief director for tourism and hospitality management Tarirai Musonza witnessed the signing ceremony.