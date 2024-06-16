Source: Zim to launch second satellite in November | The Sunday Mail

Debra Matabvu

ZIMBABWE is expected to launch its second satellite, ZimSat-2, into orbit in November to enhance the country’s data and space technology.

The launch was initially scheduled for May 26 but was delayed due to technical issues.

ZimSat-2 will have advanced sensors and image-capturing devices, as well as capabilities such as mineral exploration, and monitoring of environmental hazards, droughts and human settlements.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira told The Sunday Mail that Zimbabwe was now ready for the second launch.

“We are developing the ZimSat-2 and ZINGSA (Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency) is now working on the technical aspects. I can safely say we are ready for the second launch,” he said.

“Everything was on course. We are now waiting for the appropriate window, for the perfect space weather to launch; that is, in November. We are working on more space projects that will be unveiled in due course.”

ZINGSA coordinator Mr Painos Gweme said the launch had been moved to November from the initially planned dates in May due to technical challenges.

“We were supposed to launch the second satellite on May 26 this year; however, our primary payload was not ready.

“The launches are done in seasons, and this means we have also missed the June-July-August window, so we will now wait for the November window. So, the launch will now be done in November.”

Everything, Mr Gweme said, was ready for the launch, as pre-launch tests had already been done.

“I am not at liberty to reveal our partners yet, but they called us last week and they wanted to know about our primary payload and testing of our satellite,” he added.

“So, we are at an advanced stage; we are ready and what we are waiting for now is November.”

Zimbabwe is set to introduce three earth observation space satellites in the next few years as part of Government plans to advance the country’s space ambitions.

Zimbabwe launched its first satellite in November 2022 and released it into orbit in December the same year.

Currently, Zimbabwe’s first earth observation satellite, ZimSat-1, transmits data from orbit to the command centre being monitored from the Mazowe Ground Station.

Since its launch, it has assisted in monitoring the current drought season, mine mapping exercises and other activities.

The Government believes that pivoting on science and technology will help leapfrog the country’s modernisation and industrialisation drive.