Zim to triple grain reserve to 1,5m tonnes 

The Grain Marketing Board is expanding its grain storage capacity to support the Government’s goal of tripling the Strategic Grain Reserve

Zimbabwe aims to triple its Strategic Grain Reserve (SGR) to 1,5 million tonnes by 2028, a move analysts say will strengthen national food security, mitigate the risks of increasingly erratic weather patterns caused by climate change, and accommodate increased grain output, which has seen record yields in recent years.

The unpredictable weather patterns, characterised by droughts and floods, have become a major threat to the country’s food security.

By expanding the SGR, the Government aims to create a sufficient buffer to safeguard the country’s food supply in the face of potential successive crop failures and ensure food availability for its citizens.

Analysts say the initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring food security for citizens and mitigating the impact of climate change.

They contend that unpredictable weather patterns, often resulting in consecutive droughts, pose a significant threat to both food and social security.

They also argue that increasing the reserve would provide a more substantial buffer, thus better insulating Zimbabwe from food insecurity. Analysts also point out that increasing the holding capacity of the national silos will provide much-needed storage space to accommodate the rising output of selected grain crops like wheat and the growing output for small grains.

“This is a proactive and crucial step towards enhancing food security in Zimbabwe,” Ms Jenifar Mangere, an agricultural economist with a local Non-Governmental Organisation said. “By significantly increasing the grain reserve, the Government is demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding the nation’s food supply in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

“A robust reserve will not only provide a crucial buffer during droughts but also help stabilise grain prices, benefiting both farmers and consumers.”

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB) latest country report on climate change, Zimbabwe is among the most vulnerable countries to climate change in Africa. Last year, Zimbabwe experienced the El Nino-induced drought considered the worst in 43 years, which significantly impacted agricultural production and productivity.

While the El Niño season affected the entire Southern African region, Zimbabwe appeared to be the most severely impacted.

Currently, the SGR, comprising maize, wheat and other small grains, stands at 500 000 tonnes, sufficient to cover a year’s requirements. To achieve these goals, the Government has already begun investing in expanding the grain reserve’s storage capacity nationwide, aiming to increase it from the current 750 000 tonnes. It currently has 12 silo plant sites.

According the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), expansion works are ongoing in Kwekwe, Lupane, Rutenga, Masvingo, Mvurwi, Mhangura and Mutare.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube has emphasised the importance of aligning agricultural marketing strategies with national food security goals.

“The Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX) will remain a cornerstone in marketing agricultural produce, empowering farmers by enhancing income and minimising post-harvest losses.

“This allows the Grain Marketing Board to focus on its primary mandate of securing the Strategic Grain Reserve,” the minister said.

In addition to strengthening the SGR, the Government was prioritising the Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA) to support small-scale farmers in accessing markets.

This measure is expected to address systemic challenges faced by rural farmers, thereby boosting production and market efficiency.

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara lauded the Government’s efforts, highlighting the critical role of the SGR in economic and social stability. “A robust Strategic Grain Reserve is not merely about food security; it underpins economic resilience and social cohesion. Through ensuring a reliable buffer against droughts and other disruptions, the SGR protects vulnerable communities and stabilizes market prices, fostering long-term economic growth,” Dr Chitambara said.

Agronomist Ms Pamela Macheka expressed optimism about achieving the 500 000-tonne target for the SGR this year, citing favorable rainfall patterns.

Ms Macheka said despite the delayed onset of rains, they have been sufficient and well-distributed, creating the potential for a bountiful harvest.

“With proper post-harvest management and market access, we can meet and possibly exceed the target,” Ms Macheka said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to addressing food security challenges.

The Government’s 2024/2025 Summer Season Plan aims to significantly boost cereal production, targeting a substantial increase to 3,3 million tonnes.

The target represents a significant leap from the 744 271 tonnes recorded in the previous season. To achieve this goal, the Government has implemented various support programmes, including the Presidential Input Schemes.