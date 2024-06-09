Source: Zim trio nabbed for terrorising South Africans – The Standard

THREE Zimbabweans believed to be in South Africa illegally were dragged to court on Friday facing charges of murder, robbery, contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms, among several other charges.

Elvis Makovere (32), Amos Ngwenya (35), and Samson Mpofu (55), were remanded in custody to tomorrow to allow them to seek legal representation when they appeared before the Lephalale magistrate’s Court.

According to a press statement by Colonel Malesela Ledwaba from the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Limpopo bordering Zimbabwe, the trio were arrested following an intelligence led operation.

“Members of Lephalale detectives, provincial murder and robbery tracking team, while on track and arrest operation, received intelligence information about a man believed to have murdered someone in their Lephalale area on Monday June 3, 2024,” said Ledwaba.

They arrested the suspect, who later implicated and revealed the names of his accomplices.

“The operational team followed up on the information and managed to arrest another two male suspects, both Zimbabwean nationals,” Ledwaba said.

“The firearm used in the commission of the crime was recovered.”

During the arrest, the team recovered an Uzi submachine gun with 11 live rounds, and another suspect was found in possession of a 9-mm Glock with 2 magazines and 30 rounds, he said.

“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, lieutenant general Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrest and applauded the team for their determination and meticulous investigation,” Ledwaba said.

A number of Zimbabweans in South Africa have been involved in serious crimes in that country.

Last week Nelson Chama (31), Artwell Chakaraya (31), Blessing Matongo (35), and Ophius Marindire (32) all Zimbabweans were jailed for years each by the Thabazimbi Regional in that country following their conviction for theft of part of a railway line.

Ahead of that country’s elections, some political parties anchored their campaigns on the deportation of illegal Zimbabwean immigrants.