Zimasco wins interdict to stop Manase corporate rescue mission –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Apr.1 (NewsDay Live) – Zimbabwe’s leading chrome mining and smelting company Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd has won an interdict barring lawyer Wilson Manase from masquerading as the company’s corporate rescue practitioner.

High Court judge Justice Faith Mushure made the ruling on Monday after Manase approached Zimasco management demanding access to the company’s bank accounts as he claimed to have been appointed the company’s corporate rescue practitioner.

Zimasco lawyers argued in the court application that the court order that Manase carried with him related to an unrelated entity, Zimasco Sinosteel.

Justice Mushure granted the interdict pending the return day where Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd’s application for a declaration that it is not Zimasco Sinosteel (Pvt) Ltd or in the alternative rescission of the court order on the basis that it was never served on it and it has a sustainable defence on the merits.

Zimasco recently reported two prominent lawyers, Manase and Valentine Kwande, to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for alleged unethical conduct in the matter.

The company accused the lawyers of attempting to facilitate its hostile takeover by Avim Investments owned by Kwekwe businessman Shephard Tundiya.

The chrome miner has also approached the Judicial Service Commission to register its complaint against the conduct of Justice Joel Mambara, who granted the order authorising Manase to provide corporate rescue services to the company.

In a letter dated March 21, 2025 and addressed to the LSZ secretary, the Zimasco management alleged that the two lawyers conducted themselves unprofessionally in a High Court matter where the company is fighting its hostile takeover by Avim Investments .

In another letter dated March 26, Zimasco cited several instances where the court officials allegedly conducted themselves unprofessionally.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zimasco management said the interdict marked a major victory for the company.

The management expressed surprise over how Manase attempted to position himself as the corporate rescue practitioner for the company while using a court order granted against Sinosteel Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd, a company with no ties or relationship with Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd.