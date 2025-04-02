Source: Midlands in manhunt for two murder suspects – The Southern Eye

POLICE in the Midlands province have launched a manhunt for two murder suspects from Kwekwe after they reportedly killed a 24-year-old man in dispute over beer at the weekend.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident in an interview with Southern Eye yesterday.

“Police confirm the murder of Nqobizitha Mabidli (24) who was pronounced dead on admission at Dendera Clinic under Chief Malisa in Zhombe after being assaulted with a knife and an axe. The matter took place on March 22 at around 2330 hours at Mkobogwa business centre, Zhombe,” he said.

Mahoko said the now deceased, who was walking along a footpath in the company of Noel Sibanda carrying opaque beer, was intercepted by three men.

“One of the men, only identified as Chimbira, took a unit of the opaque beer, resulting in an altercation. Two of the suspects, Munyaradzi Mtonga and Elmon Mkalalwa from Mudzingwa village, Chief Malisa Zhombe, attacked Mabidli with a knife and an axe. He fell down injured,” Mahoko said.

He said a well-wisher rushed Mabidli to Dendera Clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information that might lead to the arrest of the mentioned suspects to contact any police station,” Mahoko said.