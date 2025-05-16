Source: Zimbabwe angles for regional industrial hub status – herald

Fungi Kwaramba in Minsk, Belarus

ZIMBABWE and Belarus should maintain momentum in the implementation of agreed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with Harare ready to become a regional hub for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, as well as tractors and trucks from the Eastern European country, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President departed Belarus yesterday after a five-day State visit during which he attracted investors and called for the actualisation of agreed MoUs and the strengthening of people-to-people relations.

“The remarkable progress in the growth of our bilateral relationship is pleasing, with key successes realised to date.

However, there is a need to maintain the momentum through extensive follow-ups and implementation of our previously agreed MoUs,” said President Mnangagwa.

One transformative area of co-operation between the two countries has been the farm mechanisation programme, which has enabled Zimbabwe to achieve food security.

“The impact of the Belarus-Zimbabwe Farm Mechanisation Project on the food security and sovereignty of our country has been phenomenal. Under our Agriculture Transformation Strategy, growing our dairy industry is being prioritised. The tour of the Savushkin Dairy Processing Company in Brest was insightful. We stand ready to explore the mechanisation and modernisation of our dairy industry with the support of Belarus,” said the President.

He further stated that Zimbabwe is eager to advance co-operation in the local assembly of machinery produced by the Republic of Belarus.

“This will benefit Zimbabwe while also enhancing Belarus’ economic presence in the region.”

President Mnangagwa noted that as Zimbabwe accelerates its modernisation and industrialisation, Belarus — with its advanced technology — is a strategic partner.

“This is particularly important given that your country has well-established capabilities in industrial technology, mechanisation, and skills development. Riding on our country’s strategic geographical location within the SADC region, we welcome the initiative by Belarus to position a regional manufacturing hub for Belarusian products in Zimbabwe. This approach will undoubtedly strengthen both our bilateral commercial linkages and the broader regional trade integration agenda of Southern Africa.

“Zimbabwe stands ready to open new frontiers of cooperation with the Republic of Belarus, particularly in the fields of energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, waste management, and water purification, which are critical to unlocking sustainable socio-economic growth,” he said.

The President, who has since returned home, said Belarusian innovation and expertise in these sectors can help deliver immediate and lasting impacts on the people of Zimbabwe—especially in the health sector, where he said focus must now turn to biomedical equipment localisation and specialist training.

“We invite partnerships to localise Belarusian pharmaceutical production in Zimbabwe to enhance access to affordable medicines while creating export opportunities for both our countries.”

One of the standout agreements reached between Zimbabwe and Belarus is the revamping of Zimbabwe’s health sector, with implementation set to begin as soon as possible.