Zimbabwe confident their Indian coach won’t face visa trouble for Pakistan tour

Source: Zimbabwe confident their Indian coach won’t face visa trouble for Pakistan t | – GeoSuper.tv

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput in conversation with former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. Photo: AFP

The Zimbabwe cricket authorities are confident of securing Pakistan visa for their head coach from India, Lalchand Rajput, ahead of their upcoming tour, according to a report published in The Daily Observer Post.

The African side is expected in Pakistan next month for an ODI and T20I series, and while the team will be given a warm welcome, the nationality of their coach, at least in theory, keeps the door ajar for any visa problems, considering that relations between Islamabad and New Delhi have frayed and then some.

However, the Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani is confident that Rajput will also be able to travel with the team to Pakistan.

“Lalchand Rajput is our coach and we are keen to send him with the team there (Pakistan). (We) will request the authorities there to facilitate his travel,” Mukuhlani is quoted as saying.

It is pertinent to mention here that while bureaucratic ties between the two nations are at their near nadir, Indian nationals reportedly did visit Pakistan with a production/broadcast team for the Pakistan Super League 2020 this year.