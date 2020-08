HIGHLIGHTS today

Source: Zimbabwe: Covid-19 updates – The Zimbabwean

👉 75 New Cases and 18 Deaths reported in the last 24 hours

👉 74 are local cases and 1 is a returnee from South Africa

👉 16 of the deaths are from Harare

👉 Active Cases go down to 3151 today

👉 76 new recoveries reported

👉 As of 12 August 2020 , Zimbabwe has now recorded 4893 Cases and 122 Deaths

Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places!