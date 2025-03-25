Zimbabwe-Cuba brotherhood strengthens in face of current challenges

Gibson Nyikadzino, Zimpapers Politics Hub

Cuba’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Susellys Perez Mesa has expressed that the two countries must be united to defend the dignity of our people and to confront the use of unilateral force and coercive measures.

Having established formal relations two days into Zimbabwe’s independence on April 20, 1980, Cuba started supporting Zimbabwean endeavours in the education and health sectors.

In an interview, the Ambassador said her country will not abandon Zimbabwe because the pair’s relationship is one of “reciprocal brotherhood” where they defend and stand in solidarity with each other.

“We established the official bilateral relations two days after Zimbabwe’s Independence Day.

“We stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe and we receive the same reciprocal support from them as brothers in the fight against the unilateral use of force on our countries,” Ambassador Mesa said.

She commended President Mnangagwa for leading loud calls of solidarity with Cuba against the United States’ decision to reinstate Cuba on the list of state-sponsors of terrorism and continue with the blockade that has been in place since 1962, an indication that “Cuba is not alone”.

The US blockade on Cuba is the main development obstacle, costing the Caribbean nation US$14 million a day, and violating the rights of the Cuban people.

Zimbabwe and Cuba are affected by US unilateral coercive measures, with Harare being sanctioned in December 2001.

“We share that struggle against unilateral coercive measures. His Excellency President Mnangagwa has categorically rejected the blockade and these unilateral measures, he also denounced and demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the spuriousness of the so-called state sponsor of terrorism,” she said.