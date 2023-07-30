Zimbabwe Elections | Opposition says Zimbabwean courts captured

Zimbabwe’s opposition parties, civic society groups and political analysts concur. The courts are captured and no longer independent from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. This follows the Bulawayo High Court’s disqualification this week, of a number of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change’s parliamentary candidates. Earlier, the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of presidential candidate, Saviour Kasukuwere, from contesting the 23 August elections. eNCA correspondent, Pindai Dube reports. Courtesy #DStv403

