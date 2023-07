As election day fast approaches in Zimbabwe, European Union observers, are the first to be deployed countrywide, ahead of the 23 August polls. But political analysts say these observers should reflect the true situation on the ground, and stand up to possible bullying by Zimbabwe’s ruling elite. #eNCA #SouthAfricanMorning #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct eNCA correspondent, Pindai Dube has the details.