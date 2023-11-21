Zimbabwe-EU relations turn sour over elections final report

Zimbabwe EU relations take a turn for the sour after the European Union Election Observation Mission to Zimbabwe published its final report of the August 2023 elections. EU Observer Mission accused the Zimbabwean government of blocking the presentation of its final election report by imposing c restrictions on the delegation. In the aftermath of the polls, the EU Embassy in Harare announced that Brussels would withdraw its five million US dollars in financial support to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. This is due to a lack of independence and transparency and how the commission conducted the country’s August general elections.