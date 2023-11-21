A protest vigil outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London every Saturday from 14.00 – 18.00 since October 2002. The Vigil will continue until internationally – monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.

Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 21st October 2023

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/53276124482/sizes/m/

Another Vigil today continues our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. Members who attended the ROHR meeting before the Vigil expressed despair at the current Zimbabwe situation, as follows:

It is characterised by narrow self-interest embedded in corrupt activities by political leaders.

That the 23 August election was stolen in favour of the ruling party was a given.

But the most worrying part was the opposition’s complicity with Zanu PF’s continued rule by thuggery and manipulation.

No current Zimbabwe leader seems keen on uniting the nation behind a ‘Zimbabwe first’ agenda.

Taking advantage of the toxic and corrupt ‘democracy’, they each stand juxtaposed to each other, gridlock style, with no clear way out of the self-inflicted quagmire.

For this its lack of leadership, Zimbabwe continues to be robbed of its critical resources by outsiders, at a huge loss to future generations.

It was therefore resolved that a new pathway be identified and a programme developed to stem the rot and call the ruling class to order. A new leadership has to be developed. ROHR was to restart its non-partisan programmes on the ground.

It was agreed the next ROHR meeting would be on Saturday, 18th November. Members then braved the not so convenient weather (heavy rains) to set up the vigil and sustain it for the day.

Thanks to those who came today: Cynthia Chibanda, Sandra Chidemo, Delice Gavazah, Simbarashe Jingo, Basil Kamombe, Chido Makawa, Heather Makawa Chitate, Tendai Mapfumo, Philip Maponga, Victor Mhlaba and Ephraim Tapa. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720312107325.

