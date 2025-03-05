Source: Zimbabwe eyes 300 million kilogrammes tobacco yield this year – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Zimbabwe is expecting a bumper tobacco harvest of 300 million kilogrammes this year, thanks to favourable rainfall and increased production by smallholder farmers.

This was revealed in parliament on Tuesday by Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) chairperson Patrick Devenish.

Devenish was giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, where he outlined the high expectations for this year’s tobacco crop, which goes on sale on Wednesday.

“The crop has performed exceptionally well since the rains began in January, and we’re anticipating a substantial harvest,” Devenish told lawmakers.

He said the current estimate stands at 280 million kilogrammes, with the possibility of surpassing that figure as the third estimate is being prepared. “While we are cautious about making guarantees, we believe a 300-million-kilogramme crop is achievable.”

He attributed the surge in tobacco production to the growing success of smallholder farmers, who have benefited significantly from the tobacco contracting system.

“The contracting system has been in place for some time but continues to strengthen, helping the smallholder sector to flourish. A significant part of the industry’s success is due to these farmers. Their yields have risen sharply, and the quality of their tobacco has improved as well. This has led to the emergence of a new rural middle class, boosting the desirability of our tobacco,” he said.

Devenish emphasised that supporting smallholder farmers is critical to securing the future of Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry and its role in the African continent’s agricultural sector.

Ahead of the 2025 tobacco selling season, which kicks off this Wednesday, TIMB licensed 31 A-Class buyers and 44 contractors.

“There will be 55 markets this year, including both contract and auction markets. All these markets are prepared and have been inspected and approved by our staff. The 31 A-licensed buyers and 44 contractors are all licensed by TIMB to operate

Tobacco remains Zimbabwe’s largest agricultural export, providing a significant source of foreign currency for the country.