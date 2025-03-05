Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS) Quarterly Dashboard (October – December 2024)

Infographic in English on Zimbabwe and 7 other countries about Protection and Human Rights; published on 5 Mar 2025 by IOM

This dashboard compiles flow monitoring survey (FMS) data collected in Zimbabwe and provides an analysis of migrants’ demographic and socio-economic profiles, including education and employment backgrounds; reasons for leaving their country of origin or habitual residence and challenges faced as a result of it. The report includes labour mobility and human development (LHD) indicators with a particular focus on the migrants’ highest level of education achieved and main subject areas, their labour status in their country of usual residence, as well as sources of income. Data is collected along two main routes: the northern route towards Zambia covering the Chirundu border post, and the southern route towards South Africa.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, a total of 110,742 movements were observed and 3,701 surveys were conducted in 22 flow monitoring points. The overall flow of movements observed were incoming 73,684 (67%) compared to 37,058 (33%) outgoing. This can be attributed to the festive season movements into Zimbabwe as migrants return to their places of origin to reunite with family. In December, the Department of Immigration reported that they had processed over 85,846 arrivals through the Beitbridge border post between December 16-21 while 34,094 left the country during the same period.