Source: Zimbabwe has the world’s fastest-growing blueberry industry

Investment capital is holding back Zimbabwe from getting to their goal of 30,000 metric tonnes of blueberries grown by 2030, remarks Linda Nielsen, the CEO of the Horticultural Development Council. Zimbabwe has already seen “incredible” growth in their blueberry sector, surging from the first exports in 2017 to 5,500 tonnes exported last year, making their blueberry industry the fastest-growing in the world.

“This year we’re aiming for 8,000 tonnes. However, the expansion is not from new plantings, but from plant maturity because we still don’t have enough capital to expand,” Nielsen says. She mentions challenges such as unfavourable foreign exchange policies and high borrowing costs holding back the sector’s full potential.

“Our long-term goal is to reach 1,500 hectares of blueberry cultivation by 2030, producing 30,000 metric tonnes. This could bring in as much revenue as our total horticultural exports did back in the 1990s. But to do this, we estimate that growers would need a major investment of around US$240 million in new investment.”



Blueberry fields in Zimbabwe

Nielsen continues: “Zimbabwe’s overall horticulture sector has shown significant growth in recent years with exports currently above 113 million metric tonnes, largely attributed to the resilience of traditional exports such as citrus and the emergence of high-demand crops like blueberries.”

Zimbabwe exports citrus to the European Union and the Middle East this year. The high price for juice oranges created a strong floor price for exports and Zimbabwean citrus growers have strong domestic customers in juice manufacturers.

Best routes to market under review



The country is well-known for its fine vegetables, like mangetout peas (right), in the United Kingdom and the European Union, and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea present them with an opportunity to position Zimbabwe as a more reliable source of fresh produce, Nielsen says.

“That said, we do face our own logistical challenges in our region. We are doing a lot of work in assessing the best routes to market through ports such as Beira and Durban, depending on the crops and market conditions.”

While Durban is one of their key routes to market, they have spent a lot of effort over the past year looking at ways to diversify their export routes.

Beira is a possible alternative for exports to East Africa and the Middle East, noting that Beira is a less efficient option for the Far East. “Our citrus growers tell us that Beira port charges are less competitive than Durban for many destinations. So we are always assessing options to make sure our produce has the best route out to markets.”

Zimbabwe-China avo protocol

A new trade protocol for Zimbabwean avocados was signed with China at the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September; a great opportunity for the country’s avocados, she notes. The Chinese market is vast, which is why the industry plans to increase avocado hectarage from the current 1,500 hectares to 4,000ha by 2030.

Zimbabwe’s horticultural plans will only come to fruition with sufficient water. “Water scarcity is a serious concern to us, and that concern will only be deeper if we don’t get a substantially better rainfall season this year.”

She calls climate change a reality for which Zimbabweans farms are preparing themselves through improved water management and storage.



A fresh produce aisle in a Harare supermarket