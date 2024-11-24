Source: Zimbabwe host three ODI and 3 T20 cricket series against Pakistan
Former fast bowler and member National Men’s Selection Committee, Aqib Javed has been appointed the interim white-ball head coach of the Pakistan team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home. The ODI series against Zimbabwe will be his first assignment after he joined the team on Friday.
Pakistan’s ODI squad, led by Mohammad Rizwan, reached Zimbabwe on Wednesday and had three extensive practice sessions in the lead up to the ODI series. In the 15-member squad Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been replaced with uncapped duo of Abrar Ahmed and Ahmed Daniyal along with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.
Pakistan and Zimbabwe last faced each other in the 50-over format in November 2020 in Rawalpindi where Pakistan beat the visitors 2-1. Pakistan, on their last visit to Zimbabwe whitewashed the Chevrons in a five-match ODI series in July 2018.
Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s ODI captain said that The ODI series against Zimbabwe is equally important for us as we aim to test out our bench strength and plan towards the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home. With the help of the Almighty, we aim to keep the winning momentum from out last ODI series going.
He said that “With the trio of our main players resting up after the Australia series, it will be exciting to see other players putting their hands up and helping the team at various times during the 50-over contests.
“Having played against the home team various times, we do expect them to put up challenges for us during the three ODIs but crucially this series will also test out temperament in terms of backing up a historic win in Australia.”
Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, and Tayyab Tahir
Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa and Trevor Gwandu.
Schedule:
(All matches to be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo)
24 Nov – 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe (12.30pm Pakistan time start)
26 Nov – 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe (12.30pm Pakistan time start)
28 Nov – 3rd ODI vs Zimbabwe (12.30pm Pakistan time start)
1 Dec – 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe (4pm Pakistan time start)
3 Dec – 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe (4pm Pakistan time start)
5 Dec – 3rd T20I vs Zimbabwe (4pm Pakistan time start)
Waseem Qadri, senior Journalist and TV show host based in Islamabad, can be reached on X at @jaranwaliya
