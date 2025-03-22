Zimbabwe March 31 uprising: Will it succeed? 

Zimbabwe’s most wanted political fugitive has caused a stir after urging citizens to rise up against President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the end of March. The ruling ZANU-PF party has vowed that no protests will occur.

After going into hiding for about a month, Zimbabwe war veteran Blessed Geza resurfaced this week calling for unity during planned protests on March 31.

In a video posted to social media, Geza announced he was not worried about the charges he was facing. Instead, he called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down for failing to end a moribund economy and for promoting corruption and nepotism.

“Zimbabwean family, it’s yours truly Blessed Geza, Bombshell. I am alive,” Geza said, adding that he was safe and healthy.

Where is Blessed Geza hiding?

“[President] Mnangagwa knows where I am. He is just a coward to approach me, but he knows exactly where I am. I am in the middle of people, being protected by people because I stand for people’s wishes,” he declared.

The 82-year-old former liberation fighter did not, however, disclose his location. But being clad in military fatigues and having another military jacket on his chair reignited rumors that he was in a military barracks.

Geza, who the ruling ZANU-PF party has expelled for alleged gross indiscipline and treasonous conduct, has been in the political limelight recently for demanding that Mnangagwa step down. Some in the ZANU-PF are pushing for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond his two five-year terms.

Geza first made the statement against Mnangagwa in a podcast run by one of the country’s privately owned media organizations. Blessed Mhlanga, the journalist who interviewed Geza, has been in jail for almost a month for allegedly publishing “inciting” information.

Geza demands jailed reporter be freed

“We will not be silenced while the country is being pillaged. We are worried also the arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga. We see this as an attempt to silence democratic voices,” said Geza.

“We order the unconditional and immediate release of Mhlanga. Arresting journalists doing their work violates their values of the liberation struggle. The judiciary we are warning you, we have been watching you — this has been going on for long time. Don’t be used by Emmerson [Mnangagwa] to suppress people,” he continued, mixing English and his native Shona language.

Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF has downplayed pressure to have him resign Image: Tsvangirayi Mukwazh/AP Photo/picture alliance

Geza’s ‘rants are nothing but hallucinations’: government

Zimbabwe’s information minister, Jenfan Muswere, asked Zimbabweans to ignore Geza’s “delusional rumblings,” saying the political fugitive wants to cause disunity in the ruling ZANU-PF and the country by calling for anti-government protests on March 31.

“No violent demonstration will ever see the light of the day,” Muswere told reporters. He described Geza and his team as divisionists and factionalists, and warned that all their efforts would not bear fruit.

“He is a fugitive from justice, and it will not be long before his inflammatory statements are dealt with. He is a self-serving individual claiming to speak on behalf of war veterans of the liberation struggle. His rants are nothing but hallucinations,” said Muswere.

He added that law enforcement agents were on high alert, ready to deal with anyone attempting to cause unrest within the country’s borders.

Zimbabwe’s economy has struggled to grow amid Western sanctions Image: Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty Images

Promise Mkwananzi, the spokesperson for the country’s main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change, cautiously welcomed Geza’s contribution to the “struggle.”

“Whilst his contribution is welcome, it must be remembered that this has been an ongoing struggle and Geza and company are only joining the struggle that has always been there, in which we say: Mr. Mnangagwa was, is always illegitimate,” he said.

“There has never been true expression of the will of the people that resulted in his incumbency and as such, we continue to push for him to step aside in order for Zimbabwe to carry out necessary reforms and if Geza and company want to come, they are welcome.”

Geza wants Constantino Chiwenga for president

Geza wants Mnangagwa to step down immediately and pave the way for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, a former military general who was said to be behind the November 2017 coup which forced longtime ruler Robert Mugabe to resign.

At the time, the opposition joined hands with the ruling ZANU-PF to protest against Mugabe. However, Harare-based independent political analyst Elton Ziki said the current temperature hasn’t yet reached those levels.

“It’s too early to put together the dynamics for a possible scenario of 2017,” Ziki told DW.

“One we have no ingredient or entitlement that speaks to that. As a result, lack of an existing opposition. We have no leader. After protesting and then what? Who is leading the protest? What is the direction that Zimbabwe will then take?” he added.

Zimbabwe’s late president, Robert Mugabe, was ousted in 2017 in a coup that brought Mnangagwa to power Image: AP

Are Zimbabweans ready for another ‘palace coup’?

“I do not foresee a scenario where citizens would like to go into uncharted or unforeseen territory,” said Ziki. “Of course, the individual sentiment of disgruntlement will need to be tested. At the end of the day, would you want to go and protest where you know you are being led into a vacuum?”

Lloyd Dumba, from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said Geza is touching on contentious issues that need to be addressed in Zimbabwe, but he said his party will not participate in “another palace coup.”

“The principle that we are standing on is not a factional war. It’s about the people of Zimbabwe; we just want elections held within their time,” Dumba said, stressing that they would rather stay on the terraces and watch the game unfold.

“What we want is overall change. We want to see the whole ZANU-PF removed, from Emmerson Mnangagwa to the last branch. And then seek real transformation, that is why MDC was formed — we are not after succession wars,” he told DW.