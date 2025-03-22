Source: Zim’s crocodile farming industry sets global standard -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE’S crocodile farming sector has set a new international standard with the commissioning of a state of the art wastewater treatment plant at Padenga Agribusiness’s Kariba facility.

The US$1,2 million treatment plant is designed to treat wastewater to acceptable standards, ensuring the company’s operations are environmentally-friendly and sustainable

Padenga Agribusiness chief executive officer Gary Sharp said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

“We believe that this sets a new standard for the global crocodile farming industry and we are proud to be leading the way.”

The treatment plant is a significant milestone for the crocodile farming industry, which has been recognised globally for its high-quality products.

The sector is worth millions of dollars, with Zimbabwe being one of the top producers of crocodile skins.

The commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant is also expected to boost Zimbabwe’s reputation as a responsible and sustainable producer of crocodile products.

“This investment shows that we’re committed to not only producing high-quality products but also to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability,” said Sharp.

The treatment plant is designed to remove pollutants and contaminants from wastewater, ensuring that the treated water meets local and international standards.

This will help to protect the aquatic life in Lake Kariba and ensure that the water remains safe for human consumption.

The development is expected to create new opportunities for Zimbabwe’s crocodile farming industry to access new markets and customers.

“We believe that this investment will give us a competitive edge in the global market, enabling us to increase our exports and generate more revenue for the country,” Sharp said.

The commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant is a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s crocodile farming industry, demonstrating the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible production practices.