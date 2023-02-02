Source: Zimbabwe: Measles Outbreak – Operation Update n° 3, DREF n° MDRZW018

This update informs the stakeholders on the implementation since the last update in November 2022. Zimbabwe Red Cross also inform on the intervention timeframe extension until 31 March 2023 to ensure coverage of the Vaccination campaign planned in coming weeks and to complete the activities which have been slow as the National Society with IFRC support has to engage with local partners to ensure the challenges resulting from the operation update wrongly quoted by a local media weeks ago is resolved