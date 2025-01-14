Zimbabwe Media Commission takes accreditation services to Bulawayo

Ivan Zhakata



Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has brought its accreditation outreach programme to Bulawayo so that local media practitioners can conveniently access vital accreditation services without having to travel to Harare.

The accreditation will begin tomorrow and continue on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the ZMC Bulawayo office in Windsor Park Complex, Famona.

It will run from 2pm to 5pm on Wednesday and 8am to 5pm on Thursday.

The initiative is part of ZMC’s efforts to decentralise its services and engage stakeholders nationwide.

In a statement, the ZMC said, “The Zimbabwe Media Commission is committed to ensuring that all media practitioners have easy access to accreditation services. By bringing this programme to Bulawayo, we aim to reduce the challenges faced by journalists and other stakeholders in fulfilling their professional obligations.”

The outreach is expected to enhance collaboration between ZMC and media professionals, ensuring compliance with media laws and fostering ethical journalism in Zimbabwe.