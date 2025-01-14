Internet initiative to bridge rural-urban divide

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right) and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo answer questions during a Cabinet Ministers-Media Meeting in Harare yesterday

Remember Deketeke, Herald Correspondent

THE e-learning initiative being introduced by Government with the heritage-based curriculum is being formalised with network providers licensed and the telecommunications infrastructure expanded so that the rural-urban divide is bridged.

Speaking during a “Cabinet Ministers-Media Meeting” event in Harare yesterday where he was joined by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Second Republic was dedicated to ensuring internet connectivity for every school across the nation.

“The licensing framework approved by President Mnangagwa facilitates the involvement of all players, which is vital for both expansion and investment in telecommunications.”

Dr Muswere highlighted the approval of the Starlink licensing policy, which is part of the broader strategy to support the e-learning initiative as it helps ensure that even very remote schools can have an affordable broadband connection.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has sanctioned the licensing framework for Starlink, along with other providers, which will enhance e-learning in our schools.”

Dr Muswere said private sector operators were empowered through this framework, referencing the notable infrastructure project by BCS, which is extending a fibre line from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls and another one to Manicaland.

A significant aspect of this initiative is that as private companies develop fibre infrastructure, all schools along their routes will receive free internet connectivity.

“This will ensure that educational institutions from Victoria Falls to Manicaland, and all schools within that zone, are connected and can access online resources,” Dr Muswere said.

To bolster the national e-learning strategy, a core component of the Presidential e-learning mandate, the Government was focusing on the establishment of the Zimbabwe Information Technology Company (Zitco).

This company will be pivotal in producing computers and other ICT devices, further enhancing the educational value chain at affordable costs.

Dr Muswere said 1 500 schools per year will be connected under the national e-learning strategy, expressing confidence in the progress made thus far and the potential for future expansion through community information centres.

Minister Moyo outlined the Ministry’s initiatives aimed at promoting internet connectivity in rural areas.

“We have introduced ‘Internet in a Box’ solutions, which enable school authorities to use routers connected to satellites. This allows students within a 100 to 200-metre radius to access online notes and assignments, facilitating online assessments and submissions,” he said.

The Ministry is further investing in teacher training, with in-service training on robotics being conducted virtually by professors from a Russian university. Over 200 teachers have already received certifications, and scholarships have been awarded to those specialising in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Additionally, universities like Bindura and Midlands State University are providing training in computer programming and robotics, equipping teachers to effectively impart coding skills to their students.

Minister Moyo announced that the Ministry had secured channels for broadcasting radio and television lessons, ensuring that students in rural areas can access educational resources.

While there are challenges in delivering content to visually-impaired students, audio resources will ensure that these learners also benefit from inclusive education.

This comprehensive approach not only aims to enhance connectivity but also fosters an inclusive and innovative educational environment across Zimbabwe, paving the way for a brighter future for all students.