Source: Zimbabwe military students in SA to exchange notes – Bulawayo24 News

Zimbabwe National Defence Force (ZNDF) military students are in South Africa on a Joint Command and Staff Course.

The Defence Web reported that the students are being hosted by the Chief of the South African Air Force (SAAF), Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo.

The Zimbabwean delegation was led by Brigadier General (Dr) Joe Muzvidziwa.

Being led by Major General Malungisa Sitshongaye, the Chief Director, Human Resource Development, the students visited the Air Force Headquarters on 7 July.

They received a briefing from Mbambo on the South African Air Force’s strategic overview and how the SAAF views issues on the continent.

Brigadier General Mongezi Kweta, Director Corporate Staff Service, said “You are home away from home; our history together is a rich one. Zimbabwe and South Africa have always had good working relations, as the SA Air Force, we have had our pilots being trained by Zimbabweans and we remain grateful,” he is reported by Ad Astra journalist Sergeant Lebogang Ramaboea as saying.

Addressing several topical issues, Mbambo said, “The SA Air Force is ready to enter into the cyber world, because in modern-day, cyber warfare is a reality and the Air Force cannot be found wanting…We are in advanced talks with government to get some of the funding that government is already giving to private organisations.”

Mbambo addressed the issues of terrorism and wars wreaking havoc on the continent, with Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo as the major talking points. A point of concern was the involvement of foreign governments in the current instability on the continent.

“The involvement of foreign countries on the African continent must be monitored at all times, there is no free lunch. Today we still see proxy wars across the continent. There are countries who found different ways of doing things.”

The parties also discussed the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including how its impact has hit Africa hard in terms of food security, high oil/fuel prices and job security.

Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mugove Takawira, said there are other soldiers on a similar course in other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries seeking the same knowledge as they are doing in South Africa, with seven groups in total.

The students also received a briefing on the new slogan of the SA Air Force: “Free the Eagle”