Thousands of people attend a music concert to celebrate New Year’s in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe, early Friday, Jan 1, 2021.

Source: Zimbabwe New Year Celebrations – The Zimbabwean

Despite a government ban on music concerts and public gatherings due to a surge in COVID-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, thousands of people gathered in one of the country’s poorest neighborhoods to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)