Source: Zimbabwe steps up renewable energy drive – herald

Patrick Chitumba, pchitumba1@gmail.com

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said investment in solar energy is vital in advancing Zimbabwe’s industrialisation and modernisation agenda, as the Second Republic steps up efforts to diversify the country’s energy mix.

The President made the remarks last Friday while commissioning the first phase of the 10MW New Glovers Solar Power Plant in Munyati, Kwekwe under Chief Samabwa’s area.

The commissioning of the project comes at a time when the country is intensifying efforts to diversify its energy sufficiency, reduce reliance on hydroelectric power and attract private sector investment into renewable energy projects amid growing national power demand driven by mining, industry and agriculture.

The project is set to boost electricity generation and support Zimbabwe’s renewable energy initiatives.

It marks another milestone in Zimbabwe’s drive towards renewable energy generation and energy security.

Phase One of the plant has a generation capacity of 10 megawatts, exceeding 110 megawatts at full capacity, and is expected to produce approximately 20 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

The facility is equipped with over 18 000 solar panels, supported by more than 30 inverters and two smart transformers.

A six-kilometre transmission line has also been constructed as part of the project infrastructure.

The investment is expected to improve electricity supply for mining, agriculture, and industrial operations in the Midlands Province and beyond.

The project is also set to reduce dependence on electricity imports.

Addressing hundreds of people, senior Government officials, traditional leaders, representatives of the Public Service Commission and the State Service Pension Fund, which is backing the expansion phase, as well as members of the local community, President Mnangagwa said the project is expected to further enhance Zimbabwe’s renewable energy capacity and support the broader green energy agenda under the National Development Strategy 2.

“The plant is part of ongoing efforts to build resilience against climate change and to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said reliable, affordable and clean energy had a direct impact on economic productivity, job creation and investment attraction.

“The project demonstrates Government’s commitment to addressing energy challenges through sustainable and climate-resilient solutions,” said the President.

He added, “This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to diversify the national energy mix and build resilience against climate change and associated energy challenges. Further, projects of this nature are of critical importance with regards to modernisation, industrialisation, increased agriculture productivity, and the development of rural industry systems.”

President Mnangagwa also described the project as a milestone achievement under the Second Republic’s people-centred development agenda.

The President said Zimbabwe’s abundant sunshine presents vast opportunities for renewable energy development, particularly in the face of climate change and increasing energy demands.

He noted that reliable and affordable energy is essential for economic growth, industrial productivity, investment attraction and job creation.

“The establishment of this power generation facility represents immense investor confidence in ongoing economic reforms and our country’s future.

“The project is historic, being among the first implemented under the Government Project Support Agreement framework,” he said.

President Mnangagwa warned against vandalism and corruption, saying Government has zero tolerance for acts that undermine strategic national investments.

“Anyone who steals cables, vandalises infrastructure, or demands bribes from investors is an enemy of development. Protect this asset. A solar panel stolen today means a job lost tomorrow,” he said.

Addressing the same commissioning ceremony, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, described it as a landmark step in the province’s industrial transformation, saying it reflects the Government’s commitment to leaving no one and no place behind.

The minister said the large turnout demonstrated the Midlands community’s resolute, steadfast and unwavering support and appreciation for the government’s people-centric approach to transforming livelihoods through innovation, modernisation and industrialisation.

Minister Ncube linked the event to the Victoria Falls SADC Energy Conference held in February 2026, which focused on driving regional economic growth through clean energy and energy efficiency.

He said such regional efforts complemented the Second Republic’s drive towards energy self-sufficiency, efficiency and security under the NDS2 Infrastructure Development and Housing pillar and the National Renewable Energy Policy.

“The Midlands Province expresses its profound gratitude to the Second Republic under your astute and visionary leadership for the adoption of ease of doing business reforms and the Private Sector-led Economic Growth strategy,” he told the President.

He commended the Government’s energy stabilisation programmes, listing projects including Hwange Thermal Power Units 7 and 8, which added 600MW to the national grid; the Geo Pomona Waste-to-Energy Project in Harare; the 70MW Global Union Thermal Power Plant under construction in Kwekwe; the 85MW China-Zim Green Energy Solar Plant in Zvishavane, with the initial 35MW phase nearly complete; and the 20MW JINAN Almid Clover New Energy SolarX Plant in Gweru.

He also cited the Presidential Solarisation Programme and biogas digesters targeting rural homes, schools, clinics and business centres.

Since the Second Republic came into office on 24 November 2017, Minister Ncube said, the Midlands Province’s industrial capacity utilisation had risen from 30 percent to an average of 57 percent, despite global shocks and sanctions.

“The province applauds the Second Republic for increased power generation through contributions by individuals and corporates under the net metering programme, partnerships with Independent Power Producers for solar and thermal power stations to complement hydro-power from Kariba Dam, and for providing supportive infrastructure development including roads, dams, interchanges, airports and border posts that facilitate tourism, trade and investment,” he said.

Minister Ncube said a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030 was clearly achievable under President Mnangagwa’s stewardship, citing the country’s socio-economic performance under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, NDS1 and the accelerated NDS2.