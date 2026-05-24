Source: No more long walks to school 4 schools open in Bulilima – herald

Mthabisi Tshuma, mthabisimthire@gmail.com

HUNDREDS of children in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province now have a reason to smile after four new primary schools opened on the same day, bringing an end to years of long and exhausting journeys to class.

For many families, this is more than just the opening of school buildings — it marks the start of a new chapter, where children can learn closer to home, in safer and more dignified conditions, and where a district long held back by limited infrastructure can finally look ahead with hope and relief.

The four schools — Norwood, Hungwa, Goba and Nlibgwane — were built through a joint effort involving local communities, Zimbabweans living abroad, and the area’s Member of Parliament, Cde Dingumuzi Phuti. The achievement stands as a powerful example of what can be done when communities unite around a shared goal.

For years, children in these areas walked between 10 and 15 kilometres each day just to attend school. The long distances often left them tired before lessons even began, affected their concentration, and in some cases forced them to drop out altogether.

Today, those difficult journeys are coming to an end.

The construction of the schools was not funded by a single source. Instead, it was built on the strength, determination and sacrifice of ordinary people.

Villagers contributed labour, moulded bricks and provided whatever materials they could. Some families used savings accumulated over many years to support the projects. At the same time, relatives in the diaspora sent money home specifically to help build the schools.

Cde Phuti coordinated the efforts and ensured the projects aligned with Government programmes aimed at improving access to basic services in rural communities.

According to the legislator, the initiative reflects President Mnangagwa’s policy of making sure no community is left behind in development.

Officials also noted that this is the first time in Bulilima District that four schools have opened on the same day, a milestone that highlights the scale of the achievement.

The four schools are spread across different parts of Bulilima District: Norwood Primary School in Somnene Ward 18 near the Gwayi River, Hungwa Primary School in Ndolwane Ward 13 close to Tsholotsho, Goba Primary School in Matjinge Ward 5, and Nlibgwane Primary School in Dombodema Ward 20. Each of these schools has its own story, shaped by local conditions and the different ways in which construction was funded.

At Norwood Primary, part of the funding came from levies on river sand sales, with the community making a conscious decision to channel income from local natural resources into education.

Hungwa Primary was built through a combination of CAMPFIRE programme dividends, community contributions, diaspora funding and support from Cde Phuti. Goba and Nlibgwane schools were also constructed through similar partnerships involving local communities, Zimbabweans abroad and the legislator.

The impact of the new schools is already clear.

Before Norwood Primary opened, its 36 pupils had to walk about 10 kilometres to Solusi Primary School. Hungwa Primary, which has 31 pupils, serves children who previously travelled long distances to either Ndolwane or Khame primary schools.

At Goba Primary, 92 pupils and three teachers are now operating in an area where learners once walked more than 10 kilometres to reach Gampu or Mazwaligwe. In Nlibgwane, 23 learners who used to travel between 10 and 15 kilometres to Tokwana or Tjehanga can now attend lessons much closer to home.

The schools are offering early grades. Norwood and Goba have classes from ECD A up to Grade 1, while Hungwa and Nlibgwane are offering ECD A and ECD B.

Shorter distances are expected to improve school attendance, reduce fatigue, and give children more time to study and rest.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), young children should ideally not walk more than a kilometre to school, while primary school pupils should travel no more than three kilometres. In Bulilima, many children were travelling far beyond these recommended distances.

For some residents, the opening of these schools brings back painful memories of missed opportunities. A villager from Goba, who chose not to be named, said the development was deeply emotional.

“I am now an adult and l can confess that l failed to attend school because my parents had thought the school would open during our time but that was not the case and the long distances were unbearable. Seeing this school become operational melts my heart. Now one knows that our community will be a knowledgeable one. This is something l have always prayed for,” said the villager.

His story reflects what many in rural communities have experienced — where distance has long been a barrier to education and personal progress.

Cde Phuti praised the determination of the people of Bulilima and the spirit of unity that made the projects possible.

“Having four new schools opening gates at once is no child’s play. I salute the resolute spirit of the people of Bulilima and the vision of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa. I have lots of gratitude to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Bulilima District Schools Inspector for walking a path that seeks to change the plight of a rural learner by facilitating with immense agility the opening of these four schools.”

Bulilima District Schools Inspector Mr Gobile Gobile also welcomed the development, saying it is part of wider efforts to improve access to education in the area.

“No learner in Bulilima should walk for more than five kilometres to access education. Four schools have opened their doors and we thank our MP for putting the infrastructure in place,” he said.

The opening of the four schools marks a turning point for families across Bulilima District.

Children who once left home before sunrise and returned late in the evening will now have shorter, safer journeys.

Parents can now take comfort in knowing their children are learning within their communities, and in better conditions. Teachers, too, are expected to find it easier to support their pupils.

Beyond education, the schools are a symbol of what communities can achieve when they take ownership of development and work together.

While there are still challenges ahead — including expanding the grades offered, increasing the number of teachers, and improving facilities — the foundation has been laid.

For a district that has endured years of hardship, this moment represents something bigger than infrastructure. It is about opportunity, dignity and a better future.

In Bulilima, four new school gates have opened — and with them, doors that lead to learning, growth and hope for generations to come.