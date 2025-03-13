Zimbabwe strengthens regional cooperation against counterfeit trade

Blessings Chidakwa and Nelson Gahadza

ZIMBABWE is enhancing regional cooperation, policy harmonisation and information sharing to effectively combat the rising threat of counterfeit products, Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has said.

Minister Ndlovu, represented by his deputy Raj Modi, said without synchronised enforcement through bodies like SADC and the COMESA Competition Commission, fragmented efforts will continue to weaken the country’s ability to curb illicit goods crossing its borders.

This came out yesterday at an indaba between the Government, captains of industry, and other key stakeholders that deliberated on the consequences of counterfeit products.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), hosted the indaba under the theme, “Combating counterfeit products in Zimbabwe and fostering economic growth.”

Minister Ndlovu said the fact that counterfeit products often cross national borders through smuggling, makes the issue a regional challenge.

“To date, over 1 400 businesses have been inspected for compliance, with non-compliant businesses receiving guidance on remedial actions, while some are facing prosecution and penalties. Over 2 000 product units have been seized and confiscated for non-compliance with various pieces of legislation under the taskforce’s mandate,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said consumer complaint hotlines have been set up in all 10 provinces to receive reports, with efforts underway to make them toll-free to ensure consumers do not bear the cost.

Government is increasingly concerned about the proliferation of counterfeit products, some of which are manufactured in backyard industries, while others are repackaged fake imitations of locally produced goods.

Other counterfeits are also smuggled from neighbouring countries, said Minister Ndlovu.

“At the end of the day, our local industry suffers huge market losses, as consumers only look at the cheap prices that informal traders offer without considering that they do not pay any taxes to the Government.

“Repackaged products are often sold using the wrong packaging, and some are not labelled at all, thereby deceiving and short-changing vulnerable consumers,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The Minister further noted that counterfeit goods are typically sold in unregistered shops, informal tuckshops, and on the informal market, with some of the most commonly counterfeited products including luxury goods, foodstuffs, beverages, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

He also urged businesses to prioritise quality production and uphold ethical business practices.

“I would also like to say to vulnerable consumers: Do not be fooled by the incredibly low prices of products in the informal market.

“They come with all sorts of hidden defects that you may only discover when it is too late. As the old adage says: All that glitters is not gold! Think carefully before making a purchase,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, warned that illicit trade undermines local industries, reduces tax revenues, and endangers consumers.