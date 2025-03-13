AG’s Office to introduce legislative Bill tracker

Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza (right), her Deputy Mr Nelson Dias (left) and Judicial Service Commission Secretary Mr Walter Chikwana (centre) engage at the launch of a website for the AG’s Office in Harare yesterday. —Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Freeman Razemba, Senior Reporter

The Office of the Attorney-General is set to introduce a tracker to allow the public to stay informed about the progress and status of Bills being debated in Parliament and of Statutory Instruments to improve transparency in the law-making process.

The tracker provides insights into the status of Bills as they go through all parliamentary processes to being assented to by the President and being gazetted into laws.

Speaking at the launch of the website of the Attorney-General’s Office in Harare yesterday, AG Mrs Virginia Mabiza said it was becoming a thing of the past to complain that Bills are not being brought before Parliament, since she was focused on producing Bills that are brought before Parliament expeditiously.

“So in an era where technology has transformed every aspect of our lives, it is essential that our legal institutions keep pace.

“The website is a significant step forward in attaining that expectation. So, through this platform, that is the website, we are not only enhancing access to essential legal services and other official communications, but we are also introducing a vital tool, the Legislative Bill Tracker.”

Mrs Mabiza said with the tracker, which is a vital tool of the website, the AG’s Office is expected to improve efficiency.

“Not only for us, but the public is also going to have information, they can track where our Bills are at any given time. Bills are important to any administration because Bills are an expression of Government policy.

“So, it is only through Bills that we can make Government policy implementable. We commit at the Office of the Attorney General to the timely drafting of Bills and bringing them before Parliament,” she said.

The Bill tracker will allow the public to stay informed about the progress and status of Bills and statutory instruments.

They will also provide transparency in the legislative process, ensuring citizens can track the journey of proposed laws from inception to enactment, fostering greater engagement and accountability in the legal system.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, this initiative is a reflection of our commitment to making justice not a privilege, but a right available to every citizen, everywhere.

“I am sure we all know the mantra, ‘Leaving no one and no place behind’,” she said.

She said the Office of the AG is now moving towards the attainment of their vision, together with Vision 2030, of becoming a world-class justice legal department.

Mrs Mabiza appreciated the role played by Deputy Attorney General Mr Nelson Dias, for the hard work and visible improvement in the drafting of Bills.

The event was attended by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary Mr Walter Chikwana and officials from AG’s office and other Government officials.