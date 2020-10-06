A documentary highlighting human rights abuses in Zimbabwe during the Covid19 lockdown.

Source: Zimbabwe: Terror Under the Cloak of Covid-19 – The Zimbabwean

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) today premiered its documentary titled, ”Terror Under the Cloak of Covid-19. The documentary was also officially launched at the Newshawaks Media Centre by the Spokesperson Marvellous Kumalo.

The documentary is part of the Coalition’s regional lobby initiatives to raise awareness of the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe.

Click to watch: