Zimbabwe to host Sadc Transfrontier Conservation Areas conference next week

Southern African Development Community

HARARE (NewsDayLive) – Zimbabwe will next week host the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCA) International Conference and Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The summit is aimed at strengthening political commitment to the TFCA programme and to promote investments in thr TFCAs.

The event will take place from May 19 to 23 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The summit will be held under the theme: “Transfrontier Conservation Areas-25 years of cooperation for regional integration and sustainable development.”

TFCAs are collaborative conservation efforts that span across national borders, designed to promote biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of resources, and eco-tourism.

These initiatives hold significant importance for Zimbabwe and other Sadc member states covered by TFCAs, as they not only safeguard vital ecosystems and wildlife but also contribute to economic growth, enhance regional cooperation, and empower local communities.

The summit will bring together delegates from across the region including Sadc heads of State and government.