Source: Zimbabwe to host UN conference addressing Africa’s major challenges – Capital Business

HARARE (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe will host the 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development from Feb. 28 to March 5 in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, said the conference will be on the theme of “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities and Policy Options.”

Ncube said the event will center on issues such as Africa’s challenges in accessing adequate resources to finance the transition towards green economies and the negative impacts on economies arising from climate change, pandemics, growing debt and conflicts, among other topics.

“The Conference will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by experts and African Ministers responsible for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, as well as governors of central banks on these pertinent issues for the development agenda of Africa,” said Ncube.

The event will involve technical discussions led by a panel of experts focusing on the theme and statutory matters of the UNECA for the initial three days, with the conference scheduled for the remaining two days.

UNECA, part of the UN’s five regional commissions, comprises 54 member states. Its mission is to advance economic and social development, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development.