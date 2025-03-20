Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 15th March 2025
Thanks to those who came today: Rohan Gupta, Jonathan Kariwo, Pamela Magwizi, Genius Mamwadhu, Philip Maponga, Victor Simoni, Geraldine Takundwa and Bee Tapa.
As the Vigil was present outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London, fissures within ZANU PF continued to deepen, whilst the populace remained in the dark as to the direction of the country.
This week, Chris Mutsvangwa is quoted as openly castigating retired General and Vice- President Chivengwa. He even went as far as questioning the general’s war credentials and lambasting him for being heinously cruel towards women, citing the dire situation Mary Chivengwa (ex-wife) finds herself in.
General Chivengwa’s estranged wife finds herself barred from seeing her children, her health failing amid pending criminal charges against her by the Vice-President. Mutsvangwa alleges that Mary could be due a presidential pardon but that the general is the one standing in the way
Meanwhile, the Geza Movement appears to have Chivengwa as their preferred candidate to take over from Mnangagwa. They have also made themselves believe that come 31 March 2025, the ED Mnangagwa presidency will be history. However, the general public in Zimbabwe remains sceptical. They posit that the Geza Movement has given too much notice to make any meaningful impact let alone remove the blatantly corrupt and brutal regime of ED Mnangagwa.
Alternatively there is growing consensus that dealing with the Mugabe regime was a much more straightforward job than dealing with the current dangerously selfish and hellbent ED regime. The fear of the mafia in government has, to a large extent, managed to silence civil society in Zimbabwe. This gives free reign to Mnangagwa, his family and cronies, whilst the Chinese continue to plunder the nation’s resources and enable the regime.
Zimbabwe needs to wake up and take a stance to stop the rot and preserve the future.
Events and Notices:
