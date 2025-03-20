Source: Zinara disburses 2m litres of fuel to councils -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) last year distributed nearly two million litres of fuel to local authorities and 99% of its revenues as part of road funding.

A Zinara financial disbursement report indicates a substantial increase in budget utilisation and operational efficiency among road authorities.

The report revealed total disbursements of ZiG4,48 billion driven by enhanced revenue assurance mechanisms and a broader scope of public interest projects with 15 authorities achieving 100% utilisation.

“Over 1,9 million litres of fuel was disbursed to all road authorities,” the report said.

“During the year under review, 20 of the road authorities successfully drew down their full allocations.

“The budgeted fuel for the year was two million litres.”

Zinara has proposed a budget of ZiG11,6 billion for 2025 along with an two million litres of fuel to support ongoing road maintenance works.

Zinara’s report indicates that the increased funding is essential for various infrastructural projects, allowing road authorities to exceed their initial targets.

The funds are disturbed quarterly for routine maintenance, but after acquittal of previously issued funds to enhance transparency in their utilisation.

Mutare town clerk Blessing Chafesuka confirmed that their municipality received its full allocation for 2024 from Zinara.

“We received our own 2024 fuel allocation and it helped a lot. This is another better way to preserve value than getting ZiG, which in most cases loses value in accounts,” Chafesuka said.

“We have no issues with disbursement, our only challenge relates to procurement regulations which are too long and unsuitable for the obtaining economic environment.”

Chafesuka said contractors and suppliers were charging exorbitantly for road repair contracts.

“. . . we get prices that are between five to 10 times normal prices. Now if you do you proper due diligence, you end up terminating tender awards to restart the process in order to look for fair prices.”

Makonde Rural District Council chief executive Paradzayi Munyedi said the municipality was awaiting the 2025 allocation.

“As for the financial year ending December 2024, I can confirm that Zinara distributed the budgeted funds and we utilised them for road rehabilitation that includes the K Hansenbridge, East Range Bridge, storm water drain opening in Mhangura, among others,” Munyedi said.

“I can confirm that in 2024, we received fuel and it was used for grading roads. We are in a good working relationship with Zinara, as it is engaging us professionally through multiple channels.”