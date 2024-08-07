Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 3rd August 2024

The day started with the 13-mile ROHR Fundraising Walk from Leytonstone to the Zimbabwe Embassy in central London. This wasto raise funds to promote a culture in Zimbabwe of respect for human rights through community mobilisation, capacity building and active responses to human rights violations. Thanks to organisers Chido Makawa, Simbarashe Jingo and Milton Bingwa.