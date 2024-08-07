Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 3rd August 2024

After the Walk, participants expressed a sense of relief and triumph at completing the arduous journey, which took more than 4 hours. Along the way, participants were encouraged by car hooting and cheering from members of the public as well as motorists. It was also pleasing to note that members of the Zimbabwe community that came into contact with the Walk, stopped to offer words of encouragement and solidarity. Some gave their contact numbers to be invited for future endeavours. As for our participants, they all had their take on the experience.
Milton Bingwa stated, ‘The recent political walk for the fight against human rights infringement in Zimbabwe was both powerful and necessary. It takes great courage to stand up against oppression, and our participation in this event demonstrated a strong commitment to advocating for justice and the protection of fundamental rights. The walk served as a vital reminder to the international community about the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Zimbabwe. It highlighted the importance of solidarity in the fight against human rights violations and the need for continued pressure on those in power to respect the dignity and freedoms of all citizens. Our presence added to the collective voice calling for change, and such actions can inspire others to become more involved in the struggle for human rights. It is essential to maintain this momentum and to continue advocating for those whose voices are often silenced. I salute all those who participated in raising awareness and demanding accountability. Our efforts are not only appreciated but are crucial in the broader fight for justice and equality. Keep up the great work, and know that our actions are making a difference.’
Chido Makawa had this to say: ‘August 3rd marked a very significant date for us as ROHR Zimbabwe members. This walk was particularly important as it serves as a strong reminder of the freedom we have in the UK which the innocent civilians in Zimbabwe do not have. We have the right to protest, fundraise and air our strong beliefs and opinions against the dictatorship that is the Zanu PF regime. The walk was tough but the members were determined to complete it. It was a very humid and warm day but we have a cause that is bigger than how we feel physically. The information we shared amongst ourselves as well as the information shared by our president, encouraged us to continue our fight for human rights for the people in Zimbabwe. In light of recent events, namely Simba Timba and the 78 youths that were sadly denied bail, that incident alone contrasted with us being to walk a 13 miles freely unlike those youths who were arrested at a BBQ in a private residence simply for having a different political view. It was an honour to walk for our country and the struggle goes on.’
Simbarashe Jingo summed up the sponsored Walk as ‘a great success in that the international community saw and took note of our plea for greater democracy and human rights’.
Shepherd Gandanga commented that ‘Saturday’s 13 mile walk was a test of endurance, but it also served as a powerful reminder of why we are united in this cause. Each step taken was a step closer to raising awareness and showing solidarity. The support we received along the way was incredibly motivating, as it depicted that our message is being delivered. Once again the walk was an unforgettable experience. Despite the physical demands, the journey was filled with meaningful conversations and a shared sense of purpose of wanting a better Zimbabwe, that is democracy and freedom from the military dictatorship party ZANU PF at the end of the day. Reaching Zimbabwe House in central London was a significant achievement for us all. I want to thank everyone who participated and our leaders who are always encouraging us to continue standing for what is right. There is the statement that I liked which was being said yesterday by the participants, which was “somebody had to walk.”’
While Mellisa Mbavarira expressed concern over the ‘negative attention walkers got from security officers at Stratford which made me feel a bit nervous. They made me feel like I was in Zimbabwe, where the freedom of expression or of speech is non-existent. That however is immaterial; let’s continue to speak for the voiceless in Zimbabwe.
Esther Munyira commented: ‘it was fun and refreshing yet spreading the word about how ruthless the ZANU of regime is.’
And Lynett Tsoka summed up to say: ‘It was a nice walk. The main purpose of the walk was to raise awareness that people in Zimbabwe have no freedom to exercise their rights. Two days ago 18 activists were arrested despite the fact that SADC officials are currently in Zimbabwe. Representatives of the Zanu PF regime went on threatening people that if anyone tried to protest government officials were ready to take action. The walk yesterday reminded us that although we are not able to physically join with the other activists in Zimbabwe we can do our part here, where people have freedom to exercise their rights, to support the cause for a better Zimbabwe. As we walked yesterday, we met fellow Zimbabweans, who gladly supported our cause and agreed that we need a democratic government which is open, responsive, accountable and able to serve the needs and preferences of the public.’
Many thanks to the exhausted participants: Milton Bingwa, Shepherd Gandanga, Patrick Hale, Simbarashe Jingo, Chido Makawa, Mellisa Mbavarira, Esther Munyira, Ephraim Tapa and Lynett Chido Tsoka. See: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720318779083.
Thanks also to those who came to the Vigil: Milton Bingwa, Shepherd Gandanga, Patrick Hale, Simbarashe Jingo, Jonathan Kariwo, Munashe Madziyauswa, Chido Makawa, David Makuyana, Philip Maponga, Mellisa Mbavarira, Ephraim Tapa and Lynett Chido Tsoka. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720319322043.
Events and Notices:
- ROHR Barbecue and Beach Party. Saturday 17th August.
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 24th August from 2 – 5 pm.
- ROHR Petition Submission. Saturday 24th August.
- PLEASE NOTE: For August the usual pattern of Vigils is different. Our next meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London is 24th August, the 4th Saturday of the month. There will not be a meeting outside the Embassy of Saturday, 17th August (3rd Saturday of the month) – this will be a virtual Vigil. We will revert to the usual pattern on meeting on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month in September.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
